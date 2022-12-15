As Gender-based Violence Persists

Ugo Aliogo examines why gender-based violence is still a recurrent challenge in Nigeria

The incidence of gender-based violence is growing with the activities of the insurgency in the North-east. From forced and early marriages to the physical, mental or sexual assault on women, it is evident that one in every three Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by age 15.

Despite several efforts by women led groups and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), stakeholders feel that there is still a long way to go to ending gender-based violence in Nigeria. They called for greater cohesion among the various institutions and individuals working in the human rights space to end gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The US Missions in Nigeria noted that as Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria sets the tone for the rest of the continent. Nigeria has done so much to advance women’s issues, including the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the implementation of the National Gender Policy. However, there are still many structural inequalities that impede women’s access to economic resources and opportunities and that hinder women’s full participation in society. According to the World Economic Forum 2021 Global Gender Gap Index, Nigeria ranks 78th out of 156 countries in terms of economic opportunities for women.

The issue of gender-based violence was once again brought to the front burner of discourse at the 27th Annual Teenage Festival of Life (TFL) held in Lagos recently and organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI).

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of AHI, Dr. Uwem Essiet, said the organization has built the capacity of students to become champions of sexual and gender-based violence in their homes, schools and communities.

Essiet noted that the festival was shaping the lives of young people to use their ingenuity in building the country’s socio-economic landscape to greatness.

He added that for more than 27 years, the organization has forged partnerships with government, parents and communities to improve the health and well-being of Nigerian children.

A report by the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) has said at least 5,623 cases of gender-based violence were recorded within four years in Nigeria’s North-eastern States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

The report said the incidents were recorded between January 2018 to July 2022. The three conflict-torn states have seen devastating attacks by Boko Haram terrorist group, over the years. Reported cases of rape in the camps for displaced persons have become an epidemic.

There is the argument in some quarters that the federal government is not fully committed in addressing the problem as it is not placing it on the front burner of law making and policy discourse. In some advanced economics in the world, the issue is accorded the needed attention and women are given leadership position in both public and private sector.

US Mission Viewpoint

In the United States of America, President Biden has made gender equity and equality a cornerstone of his administration, with a first-ever national strategy to advance the rights and empowerment of women and girls. The Department of State has an office dedicated to Global Women’s Issues and the United States globally contributes over $200 million annually towards gender equity and equality programming.

In Nigeria, the US Mission works to promote environments that support women’s economic success, to address challenges that hold women back, and to empower Nigerian women to do the same. Nations that have gender parity have greater economic and developmental growth, less conflict, and higher rates of literacy than those that do not. Fundamentally, we see it as our duty – and that of everyone who seeks a just and equitable society – to ensure women and girls have opportunities not just to participate but also to lead in all aspects of life.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID)’s five-year plan, initiated in 2020, highlights gender inclusion as a cross-cutting issue required to achieve Nigeria’s development objectives. The strategy prioritises narrowing gender gaps and equalizing access to health care, agriculture, education, economic empowerment, political participation, and peace building.

USAID said equitable treatment of women is something they can all agree on, and it is the underlying requirement for addressing gender-based violence (GBV). Last year, USAID promoted an integrated, comprehensive package of community interventions, including health and counseling services, to prevent and respond to GBV.

Concurrently, activities such as the Integrated Health Programme supported the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs to select national GBV indicators to increase GBV reporting across sectors. USAID supported the Federal Ministry of Health to adopt World Health Organization post-GBV clinical care guidelines. United with the Nigerian government, the private sector, and civil society, USAID was able to simplify the most complex concepts of GBV, and thereby shape Nigeria’s National Strategic Health Development Plan II to better address this vital issue.

According to the US Mission, “Nigerian women’s full participation in public life is fundamental both to reducing their vulnerability to GBV and to sustaining Nigeria’s vibrant democracy. Yet, women and girls often face high barriers in electoral politics, governance, and peacebuilding. Nigeria’s representation of women in state and national government stands at only 4 percent in elective office and 16 percent in appointed positions. Women not only lack a platform, but their viewpoints are also excluded from the decision-making process.

“The upcoming 2023 elections present a critical opportunity to include more women in leadership positions in government. Throughout this election season, Mission Nigeria will be working with local organisations specifically to reduce violence against women in politics and during the elections. Together we will work to strengthen the capacity of women’s groups to advocate for laws and policies that provide better protections for women. In return, we hope more women will run for office, join a campaign, or serve in the next administration.

“Recognising the challenges women face, the United States will continue to support Nigerian women to realize greater productivity, economic diversification, and income equality. We will continue to push for full implementation and enforcement cooperation of laws and regulations already enacted, with emphasis on criminal accountability for those complicit in violations of the law. And we will continue our long-standing partnership with the Nigerian government, the private sector, and civil society, to each do our part to build a more gender-inclusive society, where women and girls are not only safe from gender-based violence but can reach their full potential.”

AHI GBV Report

According to AHI Annual 2021 report, it was noted that access to comprehensive sexuality education plays a central role in preparing young people for a safe, productive and fulfilling life in a world where HIV and AIDS, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unintended pregnancies, gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality still pose serious risks to their well-being. Unfortunately, so many young people still do not have the opportunity for this necessary preparation.

The report also revealed that in 2021, AHI made significant strides in this regard, reaching over 31,010 adolescent girls and boys directly with information and skills that empower them to take control of and make informed decisions about their sexuality and relationships freely and responsibly, while another nearly 2 million people across Nigeria were reached through our social media programme interventions.

According to the report, “In response to the heightened incidences of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), one-stop centres were established and equipped in Daware Community, Adamawa State and Damaturu, Yobe State to contribute to the security, safety, health and wellbeing of survivors of SGBV. The one-stop centres offer safe shelter residential facilities, healthcare, psycho-social support, security and access to legal redress to women in need of these services. Multi-sectoral partnerships were also established between each State’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Health, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigerian Police Force to facilitate the efficient delivery of services and speedy access to justice for the facility users.

“The COVID-19 pandemic also created a greater need to focus on hygiene, especially in the IDP camps where living conditions along with poor water and sanitation facilities worsen the risks of the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. To curb the spread of COVID-19, especially in health facilities and women-/girl-friendly safe spaces around the states, essential COVID-19 protective supplies and information materials were widely distributed, functional hand-washing stations were installed at entry points/focal areas, and continuing awareness-raising was conducted on the importance of adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures during regular outreaches.”

Intervention Efforts

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) targeted areas of intervention is to improve the gender-based violence policy environment at national and state levels. The fund works with a variety of partners to provide survivors with medical, reproductive health services and/or psychosocial care as part of our commitment to rehabilitate women and girls who have been abused and to help them overcome their ordeal.

In September, 2022, UNFPA Nigeria launched the national landscape analysis on SGBV, HP and Obstetric Fistula provided the report provides a comprehensive overview of violence, child marriage, genital mutilation, the situation of people with disabilities and fistula in Nigeria.

According to the report, “77 percent of the women were mutilated as infants. 80 percent of people with disabilities have experienced some kind of abuse. Over 90 percent of the women experiencing violence either do not report their experience to anyone or inform their parents only. 33 percent of participants noted that women living with obstetric fistula live with the stigma and consequent rejection. 25 percent of the women (aged 18-49) were married or in union before their 18th birthday.

“The government urgently needs to demonstrate the political will to accelerate actions to end SGBV in the country. In particular, increase commitment to implementing existing policies and frameworks that promote women’s rights. Improve education outcomes for girls and women, and promote gender equality in education. “There is an urgent need to address child marriage through a multi-sectoral approach, including other UN Agencies, to ensure adolescents and girls are empowered and educated to complete at least secondary school education and entrepreneurship skills acquisition training.”