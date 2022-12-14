Soludo Signs N260bn 2023 Budget, to Prioritise Economic Transformation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has signed the 2023 appropriation budget of approximately N260bn into law.

The brief signing ceremony was performed at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists after signing the bill into law, the governor appreciated the State House of Assembly for what he described as their expeditious passage of the budget.

He said, “The more fundamental job has been done by the State House of Assembly. I want to thank the parliament particularly for this productive partnership. We are partners in this transformation agenda for Anambra State.

“The leadership has shown capacity and passed this budget into law while we strive assiduously to lead Anambra into the land of our dreams as we promised the people. This is a budget of acceleration in spite of all the odds and challenges in the country but, we are still pressing the accelerator for takeoff.

“This budget prioritises major areas of focus for Anambra State – security, law and order, economic transformation and human capital development, etc,” the governor said.

“Once more, I want to thank the State House of Assembly for expeditiously and painstaking making this budget a success and signing it into law.

“That’s the Anambra spirit. We get things done! Thanks to the speaker, the State house of Assembly and the whole team. Thanks to everyone who was able to make it early this morning. It’s quite a remarkable day. We are set to deliver for next year! With the budget in hand, let’s get it done, the Governor maintained,” he added.

Speaking further, Soludo said he would get all the pillars of the budget simultaneously done, saying, “we are leaving no one behind.

“We are hitting everywhere, reforming the government, promoting accountability and prudence, digitising our land registries.

“Our environment is an existential threat. We shall desilt, control our drainages and erosions, waste management; none of them can wait until the others are done.

“The accelerator pedal has five pedals and we will keep pedaling simultaneously, that’s the way we can get it in order. The sequence doesn’t mean the other will be left behind.

“Our human capital is our major resource. Our overall agenda is to make Anambra a liveable and prosperous smart megacity and this budget contributes to the glorious Anambra we dream of.

“The parliament had earlier in June approved for the government to borrow N100 billion to fund this budget but up to this moment, we haven’t borrowed a dime.

“We are hitting the ground running. Our focus is that Anambra maintain fiscal sustainability. Anambra will continue to win. We are swinging into action to get our roads motorable,” the governor explained.

According to him, the state was faced unprecedented flooding causing roads to be washed off.

“These are major interventions the government has embarked upon and the massive construction that is ongoing.

“Anambra is spending close to N2 billion on federal roads because most of them are not motorable. Our people are facing untold hardships passing through these roads.

“These are some of the strategic interventions the state government has embarked upon. They are not the typical palliatives, but built to last.

“We are delivering quality roads to our people and ensuring the palliatives endure for some time.”