NYSC DG Urges Corps Members to be Security Conscious

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



The Acting Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Christy Ubah, has urged corps members to be security conscious.

Ubah also tasked the corps members to initiate impactful community projects and avoid insecurity prone areas.

She gave the advice yesterday while addressing the 2022 Batch C, Stream 11, corps members at the NYSC’s permanent orientation camp at Wamakko in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

She urged corps members to initiate viable projects that would impact positively on their host communities during service year noting that the effort would contribute to the development of the country.

The acting director general also enjoined corps members to avoid free rides in order not to fall on the tricks of criminals and to avoid unnecessary journeys during their service year.

Ubah further advised corps members to always follow available channels of communication to address issues.

She also cautioned them against social media, saying “don’t go to social media to report allowance issues. If caught, you’ll be sanctioned appropriately.”

The acting director general also called on corps members who might participate in the 2023 general election to take advantage of the election’s sensitisation programmes and training to enhance their knowledge on electioneering.

She implored them to be neutral, apolitical and patriotic by doing the right things during the elections.

Ubah appealed to politicians to protect the corps members and put them first before their personal interests.

She enjoined corps members to be straight forward on issues, build bridges and relationships. “You’re going to benefit from it later. It is one of the assets you’ll gather here and it’s going to help you in the future,” Ubah said.

She said the intention of founding fathers in NYSC scheme is to enhance understanding, foster unity and integration of the citizens

The acting director general was delighted with the achievements of the scheme, which she attributed to the efforts, contributions and innovations of corps members toward unity and nation building.

In his remarks, the Sokoto State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, expressed satisfaction of NYSC members toward the general orientation courses noting that they have been involved in all camp activities urging them to sustain the tempo.

Nakamba said that all camp officials and collaborating bodies were doing well in the course of discharging their duties and that all activities were progressing well.

He urged corps members to be diligent on Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).