CIIN Introduces Insurance Broking Courses in Qualifying Exams

Ebere Nwoji

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), has introduced Insurance Broking courses into its qualifications examinations.

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Mr Tope Adaramola, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media.

Adaramola, said the NCRIB Governing Board under the leadership of Mr. Rotimi Edu was happy for the introduction of the courses across the three stage level examinations of the institute, noting that those who wished to specialise in broking could now do so through qualifying examination starting from the April Examination Diet of the CIIN

According to Edu, the content of the Insurance Broking profession would be enriched with the solid professional and intellectual content, which would position them effectively to meet the changing needs of insurance clients

The Council has noted that the newly approved individual and corporate professional seals for use by Registered Insurance Brokers would edge out charlatans and give more credibility to the existing professional brokers

Edu had stated that the Council was accelerating its steps towards better self-regulation and that the issuance and usage of the professional seals would enhance the image of the Council as a collective and position the practitioners positively in the eyes of the public

Edu who noted that contacts were already being made to intimate existing corporate clients of Brokers with the new development particularly charged government agencies and parastatals to patronise only registered insurance brokers with the seal of practice