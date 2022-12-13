  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

PDP Presidential Campaign Appoints Adeleke, Diri, Orji, Suswam, Melaye

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has approved the appointment the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as a member of the campaign council.

Adeleke was appointed as the Chairman of the South-West Coordinating Committee of the campaign council, according to a notice signed by the Director-General of the PDP PCO, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

 Apparently, this replaces Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, who is a member of the Governor Nyesom Wike led integrity group.

 Also, Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state was appointed into the presidential campaign council. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri was among the new appointees.

 Former governor of Kebbi state, Senator Adamu Aliero, was also appointed chairman of the North-west zonal Committee, while Senator Theodore Orji, a former governor of Abia state is to head the South-east zonal Committee for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

 Other key PDP members were also appointed to head strategic campaign offices to steer the Atiku Abubakar presidential bid.

Senator Dino Melaye was appointed the Director of Public Affairs.

“These appointments are with immediate effects,” Tambuwal saidin a statement.

