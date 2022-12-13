MSME Bank of the Year Award: Customers Laud Polaris Bank



Customers have commended Polaris Bank for emerging as the ‘MSME Bank of the Year 2022’ at the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The award is coming on the heels of the bank’s recent strides in supporting SMEs and MSMEs across Nigeria.



Polaris Bank has been renowned for its intervention and provision of instant working capital and expansion financing support for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) businesses across Nigeria.



Speaking, a customer and CEO of a notable Construction Energy & Trade Company who wished to be referred to as Mr Ken, noted that, “Polaris Bank deserves recognition.”

Recounting his experience securing a business loan from the Bank, Ken said, “the loan has helped him scale-up business, mainly because of the swiftness in which the loan was appraised and disbursed”.

Another customer of the bank and CEO of a major Rice distributor who secured an overdraft facility, Ms Ngozi M said Polaris Bank is worthy of the recognition acknowledging that her business has been enhanced on account of her relationship with the Bank.

She said, “I was able to stock up goods and meet my customers’ demands as and when due, which is, for me, the game changer in my area of business.” Because of her experience, she went on to refer Polaris Business loans to many companies.



Polaris Bank’s Group Head of Products and Market Development, Mrs Adebimpe Ihekuna described the award as a welcome development and attributed it to the Bank’s innovative way of helping MSMEs meet their business objectives.

“We at Polaris Bank are very passionate about entrepreneurs at all levels, and we are set to provide financial support and other services that help them continue to grow.”



Ihekuna noted that the Bank’s support for the growth and development of MSMEs in the country stems from recognizing this sector as a critical agent of economic transformation in Nigeria.



She explained that over the years, Polaris Bank had helped MSMEs through a comprehensive business advisory system enabling small businesses to weather the storm of Nigeria’s peculiar business environment, thereby repositioning many of them for sustainability and growth.



Through its SME-focused products and initiatives, Polaris Bank offers some of the following services to customers: Business Registration Support, Polaris SME Academy, SME Digital Marketing Training, Polaris Business Advisory and Polaris SME Toolkits.



