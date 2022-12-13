Group Raises the Alarm over Secret Deployment of Omoyele as Governor Adeleke’s  CSO

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



A group, The Peace Ambassadors, yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State, raised the alarm over what it described as insensitivity on the path of Inspector General(IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, by allowing one of his indicted officers, Chief Superintend of Police (CSP) P Omoyele Adekunle, despite the public outrage, to be Chief Security Officer of Osun governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The group noted that the singular action is capable of tarnishing the country’s police image and it would undermine the IG’s determination of getting rid of bad eggs in the police force.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Alhaji Agbaje Ojo and Chief (Mrs) Janet Arowosola respectively, the group lamented what would be the feeling and fate of the family thrown into mourning by Omoyele’s unprofessionalism in Ede, the home town of Governor Adeleke.

In August, 2022, Omoyele allegedly led the police team to an operation that eventually led to the killing of two persons of the same family including a pregnant woman.

Also, the tactical team being led by Omoyele was disbanded by former CP Olawale Olokode following several allegations levelled against members of the squad.

According to, The Peace Ambassadors, till today, the outcome of the investigation on the killings being handled by the Force CID is yet to be made public and all public outcry on it by the deceased family was jettisioned by police authority.

“In a sane society, Omoyele supposed not be anywhere near Osun State, we wonder if there is a hidden agenda for him by the present administration, hence, the insistence of making him the governor’s CSO.

“Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, is there no other place to transfer Omoyele to? This is a matter of cheating somebody and showing it to him. Mr. IG, how do you want the poor family to feel seeing Omoyele with the number one citizen of Osun everyday?

“Do you know how it feels losing two promising children in a family within the spate of nine hours? Something must be done. We demand that you make public the outcome of that unwarranted killing.

“It is also on record that this same Omoyele was indicted and summoned by the #ENDSARS Panel over allegations against him by some petitioners.

“We believe that whoever will work with a state governor must be a person of impeccable character, who has no record of human rights abuse and whose life is above reproach.”