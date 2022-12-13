Clinicians Urged to Reclaim Role as Healers, Not Technicians

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), has urged it members (clinicians) to as a matter of priority reclaim their roles in the medical field as healers and not just mere technicians.

The president of SOLONg, Dr Ifeoma Monye, made the call at the 4th Annual Scientific and General Meeting, organised virtually by the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), themed: Lifestyle Medicine- Healthcare Redefined.

According to her, As Nigeria’s only medical and health professional association representing the interdisciplinary field of Lifestyle Medicine, the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria exists as a galvanised force for change not just in the healthcare sector, but in the wider community.

She said the society represents a group of passionate and dedicated clinicians who are united in their message to Nigerians and the rest of Africa, stating: “Our message is simple and focuses on the fact that for ‘so long’ we have experienced an increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle related diseases and for ‘so long’ we have continued to suffer the fatal and catastrophic consequences of these diseases.

“For so long; we have continued to treat chronic conditions with pills and more pills, but SOLONg has come with the definitive message of hope, health and healing and we say, categorically that enough is enough.

“With lifestyle medicine principles and practice, let’s reclaim our roles as healers and not just mere technicians.”

The national president asserted that the recent combination of COVID-19 conflicts and climate change has made the country and the rest of Africa even more vulnerable; therefore, there was a need to focus on the root causes to effectively deal with the menace of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Monye added that that deaths from these diseases are on a sharp rise in Africa and the World Health Organisation predicts that this is set to get worse, “unless we act decisively in Africa and what the stakeholders must do now is to advance discussions to mitigate healthcare emergency that is upon us.”

Also speaking, Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, urged Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyle and be mindful of what they eat to avoid toxic substances that could lead to cancer and other deadly non-communicable diseases.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), a Non-governmental Organisation raising awareness on cancer, further urged stakeholders to advocate on healthy eating, noting that the country have the worst kind of menu.

She said, “I think avoiding toxic substances like tobacco and alcohol, which has to be something we approach through policy formulation.”