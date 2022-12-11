Morocco Becomes First African Team to Reach World Cup S’final, End Ronaldo’s Dream

Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco’s only goal against Portugal on Saturday evening here at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar to become the first African team to reach the semi final of the FIFA World Cup. Morocco are to play champions France in the semi final on Wednesday.

That 1-0 victory for the Atlas Lions ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for a World Cup medal in his sterling football career. At 37 at this first edition in an Arab nation in the Middle East, it is very unlikely that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will still be fit and in shape to be part of the Portuguese team in 2026 when USA, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the next edition.

En-Nesyri who plays his professional football with Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga leapt highest to beat Portugal goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, for the lone goal in the 42nd minute that set the entire 44,000-capacity Al Thumama Stadium on wild celebration. Yahya Attiyat-Allah crossed the ball from the flank to set the tone for the evening celebration.

Although Portugal piled pressure on Morocco, limiting them to their own half of the field for the much of the second half with Ronaldo coming on for Ruben Neves in the 51st minute, the Atlas Lions’ defence marshaled by skipper Romain Saiss, simply refused to bulge. CR7 had nothing to show for equaling the men’s all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches.

Surprisingly too, Goncalo Ramos who was devastating when he replaced Ronaldo in the annihilation of Switzerland in the Last 16 round, was effectively caged and denied the chance to roam freely in yesterday’s quarter final with Morocco. The Benfica forward could only manage one miserable attempt on target.

Morocco’s fairytale run at this World Cup has continued without conceding a goal yet from any opponent. The only goal Morocco have suffered here so far was scored by their own player, Nayef Aguerd, in their last group match against Canada which they won 2-1.

Now, the coach Walid Regragui side who saw off Spain in the Last 16 round will play defending champions France in one of the semi finals on Wednesday. Argentina have already booked the other semi final clash against Croatia who sent away ‘almighty’ Brazil in similar penalty shootouts on Friday night.

…France Edge England to Set up S’final Clash with Morocco

Reigning champions France defeated England 2-1 in a thrilling quarter final fixture at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night to set up a semi final clash with Africa’s history makers, Morocco, on Wednesday here in Qatar.

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud fired the winner in 78th minute shortly after Harry Kane equalised Aurelien Tchouameni’s 17th minute strike from a distance through a spot kick in 54th minute.

The England captain’s equalizing strike was his 53rd international goal which equalled Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals all-time England scorer.

But what would have taken Kane beyond Rooney’s tally to become the new owner of that all-time England scorer was ballon over the bar from another penalty spot given to the Three Lions.

Without doubt, the Three Lions were the better of the two teams for long spells and created chances. England have been accused of making timid exits at major tournaments in the past but this charge cannot be levelled at Gareth Southgate and his players here.

They matched France well with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice outstanding, so this will be a painful loss as a route to their first World Cup final since 1966 appeared to be opening up, with the winners here facing a semi-final against underdogs Morocco.

Sadly for England and Southgate, they were unable to take the chances that came their way, and they ran into France keeper Hugo Lloris at his best.

And it will be Kane who feels the disappointment most acutely after missing that second England penalty six minutes from time with the all-time England goalscoring record at his feet.

There was a palpable sense of disbelief around the stadium as this most reliable of penalty takers fired his spot-kick horribly high into England’s fans behind the goal.

France will meet Morocco in the semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.