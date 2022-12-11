Close Ranks to Avoid Defeat in 2023, Buhari Tells APC Members

*Promises to hand over Nigeria free of insecurity

*Leaves for Washington DC to attend US-African leaders’ summit

*Tinubu returns from UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assessed the readiness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election with a call on members of the party to close ranks ahead of the polls billed for the first quarter of next year.



Speaking while receiving Katsina State APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his Daura residence, the president urged members of the party to unite and cooperate as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.



This is coming as the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom, where he addressed the Chatham House, on his presidential ambition.



President Buhari said the party’s leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity to avoid defeat in elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president for the umpteenth time reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states were testimonies of that resolution on his part.



He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.

Buhari Leaves for Washington to attend US-African leaders’ summit

Meanwhile, President Buhari will today, December 11, 2022, depart for Washington, United States to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit.



According to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the High-Level Meeting which holds from December 13 to 15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who looks forward to “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”



The event is expected to demonstrate the United States enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

On the first day, President Buhari will speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.



He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the Summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.



President Buhari is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom, where he addressed the Chatham House, on his presidential ambition.



However, unlike his previous foreign trips, there were no airport ceremonies or photographs released to the public about his return from UK.

Though the former Lagos State governor returned at about 5am yesterday, his campaign team did not release any airport ceremonies or photos to the public.

The APC presidential campaign council had announced that Tinubu would be embarking on a trip to UK, US and two other countries to campaign from December 4.



According to his campaign team, the essence of the trip was for him to meet global leaders regarding his presidential aspiration.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom, where he addressed the Chatham House, on his presidential ambition.



However, unlike his previous foreign trips, there were no airport ceremonies or photographs released to the public about his return from the UK.

Though the former Lagos State governor returned at about 5am yesterday, his campaign team did not release any airport ceremonies or photos to the public.

According to his campaign team, the essence of the trip he embarked on December 4, was for him to meet global leaders regarding his presidential aspiration.

Buhari Promises to Hand over Nigeria free of Insecurity



In another development, Buhari said he is ready to hand over Nigeria free of insecurity to the next administration.

Buhari made the promise yesterday at the 46th Convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at Oduduwa Hall Amphitheatre of the University, in Ile-Ife.



Represented by the Director, Academic Planning at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Biodun Saliu, the president reaffirmed his commitment to the security of lives and property.

“We remain firmly committed to the security of lives, property and investment across the country.

“This administration will continue to confront all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the land.

“I promise to hand over a Nigeria that is free of insecurity to the next administration,” the president said.