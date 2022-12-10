Unilever Rewards Drivers,

Seeks Partners

Unilever Nigeria Plc. has reiterated its commitment to the safety and wellness of its logistics partners at the 2022 edition of Transporters’ Safety Week.

The company also called for collaboration through information gathering and sharing to keep drivers safe and healthy in the course of their duty.

The Unilever Transporters Safety Week holds annually, with the firm dedicating a week to recognise its logistics partners amidst training, health checks, fanfare, and awards.

This year’s edition held at the organisation main distribution center in Agbara, with the theme “Buga for Safety, Dey Kampe,”

The event had hundreds of stakeholders within the company’s value chain in attendance.

Speaking, Supply Chain Director (Go-to-Market), Unilever, Tobi Adeniyi, stated that the theme was adopted as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to safety.

He said: “We are constantly engaging our partners on what the standards are in terms of security, safety, and quality, whilst ensuring that we do not compromise, and we are glad that the feedback has been very positive.

“We value this partnership as we place a very high value on the safety, well-being, and security of all partners involved in the handling of our products. We cherish our enhanced collaboration with our transport partners, especially the drivers who exemplify the safety standards of Unilever within and outside of the company premises.”

In her remark, Safety, Health, and Environment Manager for Unilever Nigeria/Ghana, Rachael Ezembakwe stated that the programme has had a positive impact on the company’s zero-fatality initiative.

“In the last three years, UNILEVER has continued to leverage the opportunity to emphasize safety measures needed for our partners to remain safe while they contribute their quota to our value chain.

“We are happy that many of our logistics partners have demonstrated good behaviour as they commute both within and outside our facilities. We hope to maintain these standards because we believe that it is the best approach to keeping people safe and achieving our desired goal.

A driver with Oritsetimeyin Logistics Ltd. (OLL), Musbau Olaleye won the Overall Best Performance Drivers Award.