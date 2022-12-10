  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

 Tinubu Condoles Buhari over Hajiya Laraba’s Passing

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adedayo  Akinwale

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda.

Tinubu in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, also expressed sympathy with Mallam Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew, who is a brother to the deceased.

Hajiya Dauda died at the weekend leaving behind children and grandchildren.

The presidential candidate of APC urged the president, Mallam Daura and all those left behind by the deceased  to take heart and accept the incident as the will of Almighty Allah.

