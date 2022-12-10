Fighting  Corruption to Standstill Takes All, Says UN  

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations (UN) has said it takes all to fight corruption to a standstill with the states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth all having a role to play in ending the scourge.

This was its message during the occasion of the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) celebrated in Abuja.

A statement by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) yesterday said: “States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike all have a role to play in this.”

According to the statement, the 2022 IACD also marks the start of efforts to mark the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which is reflected by the theme of this year’s International Day, ‘UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption’.

The statement further said, “Over the next year, culminating with IACD 2023, together with partners worldwide, we will be reflecting on a world made better thanks to the collective push afforded by the Convention and, crucially, what gaps remain to ensure this is a truly strong mechanism for the years ahead.

“On this day, as well as beyond as we mark 20 years of UNCAC, join us as we continue to unite the world against corruption.”

The statement lamented that corruption is a major impediment to peace, security and development.

“From education to the environment, from business to sports, from gender equality to access to justice, and more – corruption undermines all areas of society’s development.”

The statement recalled that in 2003, the world came together to adopt a landmark agreement – the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). Since then, 188 parties have committed to the Convention’s anti-corruption obligations, showing near-universal recognition of the importance of good governance, accountability, and political commitment.

While also recalling that Nigeria ratified the Convention in 2004 and has been reviewed twice since the Conference of State Parties to the Convention established the Implementation Review Mechanism in 2009., it revealed that the UNODC Country Office in Nigeria, in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders, has prepared a report which takes stock of Nigeria’s follow up to the 2014 and 2019 UNCAC implementation reviews. The full report will be presented on 14 December at an event at the UN house in Abuja.

The statement added that: “The world today faces some of its greatest challenges in many generations – challenges which threaten prosperity and stability for people across the globe, including in Nigeria. As we move towards the twentieth anniversary of UNCAC in October 2023, this Convention and the values it promotes are more important than ever.”

The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development, and at its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime.