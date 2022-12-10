CITN Honours Stakeholders, Restates Commitment to Tax Growth 

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, has restated its commitment to the growth and development of taxation at its annual dinner & award ceremony that held in Lagos.

The institute also rewarded stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the development and sustenance of the institute and the Nigerian tax system.

President of the institute, Adesina Adedayo stated that the award initiative had proven relevant in no small measure in encouraging excellence in taxation and tax profession across the country.

While recounting the institute’s achievements in the course of the year, Adedayo said that it has been able to weather many storms, resulting in success through members support.

He said: “Despite the economic downturn, high inflation rate and dwindling oil prices in the international market, the Institute recorded appreciable growth. This can only be possible with our dedicated members and stakeholders”.

The President described taxation as the “Hope of the Nation”, emphasising its importance to the entire sectors of the economy.

He stated that the annual event provided an opportunity for tax professionals and other stakeholders to come together in an informal setting to network, interact and share ideas.