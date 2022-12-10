Appeal Court Affirms Aderinokun as PDP Senatorial Candidate in Ogun Central

The Federal Court of Appeal in Ibadan, Oyo State has upheld the judgement that affirms Chief Olumide Aderinokun as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central.

The Court of Appeal on Friday, dismissed an appeal filed by an aspirant Dada Kolawole Oduntan after a Federal High Court in Abeokuta ruled out the case for lacking jurisdiction because court processes were not followed.

Recall in May, Chief Aderinokun secured a landslide victory in the PDP primary election that took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library with 217 votes while his closest rival grabbed just two votes.

On October 6, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court ruled that court processes were not duly followed by Oduntan and his legal team in the case with suit number FHC/AB/CS/86/2022.

The PDP represented by Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq., are the first reposndent then Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) being the second respondent and Chief Olumide Aderinokun, represented by Stanley Imhanruor Esq. as third respondent.

He proceeded to file two ground notice of appeal dated October 12 with Appeal number CA/IB/443/2022 but the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court on Friday.

With the judgement, Aderinokun remains the PDP Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central.