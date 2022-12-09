Simba TVS Glitters at BusinessDay Awards

Precious Ugwuzor

Simba TVS and its Business Head, Mahendra Pratap, grabbed the spotlight at the Business Day Nigeria Business Leaders’ Awards (NBLA) which was held in Lagos at the weekend clinching two of the most prestigious awards in the high-octane event.

Simba TVS emerged as the Best Automobile Company of the Year (Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler) while Mahendra Pratap was adjudged Business Leader of the Year 2022.

The brand, which has won the Business Day Automobile company of the year award a record three times since 2018 has been the market leader brand of three-wheelers (tricycles) for a decade and the fastest-growing brand of two-wheelers in the country.

Simba believes that customer satisfaction is only achieved when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care, both before and after sales. Outstanding service is why people choose Simba products.

At Simba, training is at the heart of its strategy. It is critically essential in ensuring that Simba’s core value of “Customer Satisfaction” is achieved for its users, the owner of the vehicles, and the mechanics who serve as its key ambassadors.

Simba believes in empowerment and corporate social responsibility which it promotes thru program like “Queen Riders Program” empowering women, “Road Safety Program” providing training to riders which ensure greater safety and security for riders as well as passengers and having an all-women assembly line at its plant, to name a few.

Simba is enriching millions of lives in Nigeria for the last 34 years consistently working towards providing means and solutions for last mile connectivity for both passengers and goods in Nigeria.

This resolve of providing affordable transportation solution to the country is backed by its strong service network, Spare parts availability throughout the country, trained technicians to upkeep these machines and 24/7 tollfree helpline.

According to Mr. Pratap, “As an organisation, we are committed for supporting Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and mobility aspirations. Our commitment is to provide best products with par excellence customer service and contribute in promoting and attaining improved transportation system, trade, commerce, and commercial activities in Nigeria.”