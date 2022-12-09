Oyebanji: Ekiti Can’t Be Safe Haven for Killers, Kidnappers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has directed the security agencies to beef up security in the state ahead of yuletide to prevent incidences of killings and kidnappings of the citizens.

Oyebanji said the commands of the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state must deploy their men in areas identified as flashpoints to ward off criminals during the coming festivities.

The governor, who was represented by his Security Adviser, Bridgadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, said this yesterday in Ado Ekiti at the launch of the “Ember Month Patrol.”

He said that the exercise was initiated to ensure that the whole state would be safe from criminal elements during the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

The governor said that those perpetrating crimes under the facets of ritual attack, kidnapping and robbery would be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

Oyebanji assured the people of the state that there would be adequate protection of lives and property during the festive period in the state.

He said: “Government will not fold its arms and allow these miscreants to be operating in Ekiti State. We have to bring out the security agencies to go round the town to look for and identify some criminal hideouts and flush the criminals out of the state.

“The security agencies will move to every local government, all the highways and make sure that the state is free.

“Government has already taken measures to deploy enough security in all parts of the state. Government is up to the task and is ready to curb criminal activities during this festive period in all part of the state.

“We need the support of everybody because security is the responsibility of everybody.

“When you see something, you say something, don’t see something and decide to keep quiet.”