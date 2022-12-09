First Marina Trust Launches Investment App to Support Businesses

Emma Okonji

First Marina Trust Limited has launched an investment app that supports businesses, individuals and corporate entities with verifiable and time-tested investment opportunities.

The app, called FMTspace, allows for seamless business transactions, while giving access to various investment plans.

Product Manager at FMTspace, Mr. Anthony Onyeoghane, in his presentation, said FMTspace was designed as an investment app to address the growing challenges in the investment landscape such as increasing activities of ponzi schemes, outright fraudulent money-doubling scams, and other forms of deceitful investments that have ripped off Nigerians of their hard-earned monies.

Managing Director of First Marina Trust Limited, Ehiosu Odaro Oviawe, said with the launch of the app, First Marina would continue to extend the frontiers of personalised financial services delivery.

According to Oviawe, “The financial landscape over a period of 30 years has witnessed its highs and lows with the regulators coming up with various financial frameworks and policies to sustain and indeed increase the public trust in the sector and sub sector.

“First Marina Trust Limited has therefore launched a unique investment solution which has been carefully designed to take care of the needs of additional customers which is FMTSpace. It is a product designed with our customers in mind and it comes with speed and comfort without losing our core values which is hinged on personalized financial service delivery.”

Chairman, First Marina Trust Limited, Mrs. Salamatu Aderinokun, in her welcome address, said as at the time First Marina Trusted Limited commenced operations thirty-three years ago, the Nigerian financial landscape had few features such as: Very few strong financial institutions and banks; Very many weak financial institutions and banks; etc.