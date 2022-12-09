  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

 Anambra PDP Declares Holiday to Receive Atiku

Nigeria | 1 day ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has declared a one-day public holiday in the state, to receive its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The reception for the candidate is slated for December 15, and a press release by the Deputy Director, Media/Publicity,  Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign in Anambra State, Mr Chibuikem Uloka stated that members of the party met and resolved to hold a one day public holiday among PDP members, so as to properly receive the candidate.

Members of the PDP and supporters of the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in Anambra State have declared Thursday next week a work-free day in honor of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who will be visiting the state for his campaign rally.

He said: “The party arrived at the decision, after the meeting of party stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Professor Obiora Okonkwo, OFR, in preparation for the presidential rally in the state.

“It was a unanimous decision of party faithfuls to designate December 15, 2022, as a work-free day to honor the presidential candidate of the PDP as a sign of support and solidarity with his ambition, which the party members described as a clarion call to rescue and recover Nigeria.”

Uloka in the release said Anambra was home to Atiku, while also mentioning several moves the candidate has made in the past, to demonstrate his love for the state.

“Aside from being our in-law and having kids whose maternal home is Onitsha, he has for years demonstrated love and interest for our dear state. We can recall that in 2007, Atiku Abubakar, as a candidate of the defunct ACN, picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi from Awka as his running mate. In 2019, he again single-handedly chose Peter Obi to be his running mate, despite that not being the choice of many PDP leaders.

“Anambra is home to Atiku and he is one of us, we must acknowledge that and express love for him whenever he is coming to the state.

“There’s no better way to honor him than to declare a “voluntary” work-free day as resolved by PDP stalwarts, and ardent supporters of the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State.”

