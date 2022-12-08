Substandard Goods: SON Vows to Strengthen Collaboration with Stakeholders

Gilbert Ekwugbe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stated that it will strengthen its collaborations with stakeholders in the industrial sector of the economy to combat the influx of substandard goods in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the agency’s 50th anniversary celebration in Lagos, Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim,said the standards body would also increase its level of campaigns and engagement with the public to fish out and prosecute peddlers of substandard goods in the nation.

He added that the in fight against substandard and falsified products, the global substandard and falsified product industry in 2021 was estimated to be $4.3 trillion, lamenting that the overwhelming figure, justifies the need for a robust collaboration between SON and Industry to fight this scourge.

“In this regard, I urge Industry to invest substantially in brand protection activities to safeguard their intellectual property and associated brands against counterfeiters, copyright pirates and producers of substandard products. Rest assured that SON is determined to rid our marketplace of these substandard and falsified products. As we confidently stride into the Next 50 years and beyond, I solemnly declare, that Industry shall find in SON, a faithful and loyal partner,” he assured.

He also advocated for industry to remain steadfast in compliance with standards and government regulations as well as give maximum cooperation to SON in various initiatives intended to strengthen the organisation.

According to him, the fight against substandard goods is a collective effort, pointing out that the agency is on a national assignment to educate and engage the public and industries to reduce the influx of substandard goods to the barest minimum.

He however, stated that in over the last two years, SON had concentrated on some critical areas that adds value to the industry which he listed as strengthening the National Metfology System to raise the profile of the National Metrology Institute Enugu as a significant component in Nigeria; faithful implementation of the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy as the framework of the development and publication of National Standards and increasing SON’s technical competence in conformity assessment services through the accreditation of our Product Certification Department.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Evelyn Ngige, lauded SON for 50 remarkable years of valuable contribution to industrialisation.

He stated that the SON had vital role to play in facilitating trade and guaranteeing that excellence and quality standards is maintained in the face of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On his part, the former Director General, SON, Joseph Odumodu, extolled the Director General for investing in its people, adding that since he left, the agency has continued to record positive progress, saying that efforts of the present SON management is showing a movement reflecting a thinking management.

Rainoil Bags ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

Rainoil Limited, has successfully implemented the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard aimed at retail sales, bulk storage, and logistics of refined petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas, and lubricants in order to improve its processes, procedures, and products. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ and regulatory requirements.

The Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim who was represented by Deputy Director, Management Systems of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nwaoma Oluije, presented the certificate to Rainoil Limited executives at the Rainoil Headoffice on Monday, saying the certification is a landmark achievement in the pursuit of service excellence and has elevated Rainoil Limited to the privileged class of Quality Management Systems Certified Organizations in Nigeria.

According to Salim, the adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system framework reflects Rainoil Limited’s vision of always providing quality products to their customers.

Expressing delight at the company’s achievement, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie OON, said the certification affirms Rainoil Limited’s adherence to internationally acceptable standard requirements and the ability of the company to get it right the first time and always. Ogbechie assured the team of the Standard Organization of Nigeria that the company will ensure the system remains healthy.

According to Ogbechie, Rainoil Limited has, from its first day of operation, placed a premium on top quality and has since remained committed to offering quality products and excellent service delivery. He commended members of the Executive Management Team and the entire staff of Rainoil for not relenting in always putting their best foot forward.