Police Arrest, Detain Officer for Shooting Man to Death  in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with deceased’s family

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Lagos State Police yesterday arrested and detained an inspector who shot and killed one Gafaru Buraimoh in the Ajah area of the state on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the officer was immediately disarmed.

“A full-scale investigation has commenced. The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family,” he said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Command assured them that the remote circumstances leading to the shooting would be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the family, friends and associates of the late Buraimoh.

The governor expressed sadness over the death of the late Buraimoh, pledging that the state government would work with the police in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting that led to the untimely death of an innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

He said: “No one deserves to die in that manner. Buraimoh was one of our million citizens with hope for a better life. His death is a sad episode for me personally and the State as whole because injury to one is injury to all.

“I am aware that the Lagos State police command has immediately arrested, disarmed and detained the police officer involved in the shooting incident and has also begun a full scale investigation in the matter.

“I therefore, urge the residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, knowing fully we, as the Government would not spare anything to ensure that justice is served.”

The Governor added that his office is earnestly awaiting the full report of the investigation launched by the police authorities on the unfortunate incident.