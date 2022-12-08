Noah’s Ark, X3M Ideas Win at 2022 LAIF Awards

Raheem Akingbolu

It was a night of honours, recognition and celebration of creative excellence at the 2022 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, where Noah’s Ark Communications and X3M Ideas stole the limelight.

The award ceremony, organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), themed “All Ideas are Welcome” which took place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw Noah’s Ark emerge 2022 Agency of the Year, winning 50 medals – 9 Gold, 18 Silver, and 23 Bronze.

Speaking at the event, the Director General, Advertising Regulation Council of Nigeria, ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo applauded AAAN for keeping the flag of creativity flying through the sustenance of the LAIF Awards noting that the event has become the biggest showcase of creativity in the West African sub-region.

In his welcome remarks, the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, reiterated that the LAIF Awards remains the biggest award in the West African sub-region, stating that it is a huge platform to celebrate and honour excellent creative works of marketing communication practitioners.

“We want to celebrate the overflowing passion of our young practitioners, the wisdom/experiences of the legends who got inducted into the LAIF Hall of Fame. It is a platform to celebrate our marketing communications community”, Babaeko said.