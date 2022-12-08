  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Empowers 472 Youths, Women

Business | 40 mins ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigerian Breweries Plc has empowered 472 youth and women with skills acquisition across six locations in Nigeria.

The beneficiaries were recently hosted to graduation ceremonies held simultaneously across the country in Lagos, Abuja, Ota, (Ogun), Kaduna, Ama(Enugu) and Awo-Omamma.

For this year’s edition of the skill acquisition programme, beneficiaries were trained across a wide range of skill areas, including; Fishery, Beads Making, Wig Making, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Solar Panel Installation, Mobile Phone repairs, Barbing, Fashion Design, Marketing, Block Molding, among others

In his message to the graduands at the various ceremonies, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi noted that the initiative is in furtherance of  the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence. In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat who was represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State, Mrs. Bolaji Dada said the programme has further cemented the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility particularly with the host community.

