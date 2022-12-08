Dominican University Holds Maiden Convocation

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State, would this Saturday, December 10 hold maiden convocation for its first and second set of grandaunts totalling 97.

While the Catholic owned university produced 47 grandaunts for the 2020/2021 Academic Session, a total of 49 grandaunts were produced for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Dominican University, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi, disclosed this during a news briefing that was held at Tom and Carolyn Walker Hall of the institution.

Hyginus said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ile-Ife and His Imperial Majesty, Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, would lead other eminent Nigerians to the convocation.

He said that out of the total of 47 grandaunts for the 2020/2021 academic session, six grandaunts made First Class while 22 finished Second Class and that out of the total 49 graduands of the 2021/2022 academic session, seven of them made First Class while 32 finished Second Class.

Onyedika of the Department of Philosophy Religious Studies with CGPA of 4.76 is declared as the overall best graduating student.

The acting vice chancellor said that the convocation would kick off on Friday with the Foundation Day memorial lecture on the topic: “An Impact—the Vision for Dominican University Ibadan,” beginning 2p.m., followed by special dinner and musical presentations.

Dr. Anthony Idigbe (SAN), the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the school and Senior Partner, Punuka Attorney and Solicitors, is expected to be the guest lecturer.

The convocation lecture, which is titled “Let Your Degree Count,” would be delivered by Mr. Peter Amangbo, a member of the governing council of the school and chairman, Board of Directors of Globus Bank Limited, would hold on Saturday.