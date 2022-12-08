Delta 2023: PDP is Dead in Ndokwa Nation, Says Osanebi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Friday Osanebi, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dead in Ndokwa nation.

Osanebi said the people have decided to reject the PDP and rendered it comatose in the area because of its marginalization and wickedness towards the Ndokwa people in the past 23 years running.

The former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly said the Ndokwa people will revolt against the PDP with their votes in next year’s general election for the deliberate neglect of her people.

He spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters who welcome the party’s governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, at Umutu, Amai and Obiaroku in Ukwani Local Government Area of the state.

Osanebi said APC will sweep and win the next general election in the three Ndokwa Local Hovernment Areas from the presidency to the state House of Assembly seats against the PDP, who he said is living in past glory.

He disclosed that with what he has done as a deputy speaker, where countless number of youths and women were empowered, one can only imagine the level of development he will attract to Ndokwa nation as a deputy governor with a son of Ndokwa as the governor.

According to him, “As a high chief of Umutu kingdom, the entire people of the kingdom have collectively agreed to vote for APC in the next year’s election to end the years of neglect and underdevelopment of the kingdom.

“The same position of deputy speaker that I occupied and gave a lot of our people from Ndokwa nation employment and empowered many others that made our people nickname me as ’empowerment master’ today is given to an Umutu man, the result is clear for all to see.

“This goes to show that it’s a man that makes position, not position makes a man, because there are people who will be in a place of power but do not know what to do with it. That is not our case, all of you are living testimony of what I did as a deputy speaker and what my boss, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is doing as a Deputy Senate President.”

He added that Umutu people reward hard work, hence he and his principal, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, were conferred with the prestigious titles in Umutu Kingdom by the monarch.

Osanebi also recalled how the current Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly lost an election in his ward in Umutu due to poor representation, adding that with Omo-Agege and Osanibi’s ticket, the Ukwani people will be at par with other parts of Delta State.