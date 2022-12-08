Davidson Abraham’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Q/Final Betting Tips,  Match Previews

The business end of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us with four juicy ties getting the quarter-finals under way, tomorrow, Friday, December 9 –Croatia takes on favourites Brazil before Argentina face off against Netherlands and then on Saturday, Portugal takes on Morocco before the mammoth showdown between England and France.

Croatia vs Brazil:

Brazil and Croatia will be playing for one of the four semifinal berths and Brazil are clear favourites to win this one, coming off the back of an incredibly sensational 4 -1 demolition of South Korea. While Croatia who were runners up of the last edition of the World Cup should never be written off too easily as they keep on upsetting odds, time and time again. Brazil should be able to go through to the semis at the expense of Croatia.

The game, which promises to be a trilling encounter, should yield two goals at the very least.

Netherlands Vs Argentina:

Argentina will take on The Netherlands on Friday , December 9 in what will be the repeat of one of Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup semifinal ties. Netherlands and Argentina eliminated the United States and Australia respectively. Both sides are yet to show their best versions and haven’t been all too convincing in their displays as the competition enters into its latter stages they will be kin to change that narrative as they contest for a slot in the semifinal.

It is a game in which any of the teams could go through, but moments of individual brilliance from the likes of Lionel Messi could turn the game on its head in a flash. As the odds indicate bookmakers have picked Argentina as the favourites for this tie.

England Vs France:

On Saturday, December 10, England will take on France in a tie that is arguably the game of the Matchday. Both teams have displayed impressive performances so far as they possess skilled and talented attacking players. The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16. On the other hand, the defending champions dominated Poland 3-1 to reach the quarter final. Considering their previous matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022, both the teams are expected to score and any of the two sides expected to advance in what promises to be a magnificent clash of titans.

Portugal vs Morocco:

After a Round of 16 that saw most of the big name teams cruise to the quarterfinals, Morocco is the exception. After beating Spain last round, Morocco takes on a Portugal side that obliterated Switzerland. Portugal is favoured after that Switzerland performance last round. As Morocco hopes to become the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals we must also keep in mind that they played 120 minutes in their last match and that Portugal has won both of its previous World Cup quarterfinals, in 1966 against North Korea and in 2006 against England. Portugal is expected to eliminate Morocco and advance into the next round.