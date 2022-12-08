Buhari in Guinea Bissau, Says Nigeria Will Sustain Democracy, Good Governance in Africa

•Guinea Bissau names two roads after Nigerian leader

•CoS, Monguno, six others get merit award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of Nigeria to work with Guinea Bissau and other countries towards sustaining and strengthening democracy and good governance in not only West Africa but the entire African continent.

The President gave the assurance during a one-day state visit to the embattled West African country, yesterday, giving words of encouragement to the people of the country for standing with the democratically chosen government of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló against threats by undemocratic forces.

Buhari, according to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, also welcomed the conferment of the country’s highest national honour, the Amilcar Cabral Award, on him and the naming of a major street in Bissau, the capital city, after him.

According to the President: “In the course of this one-day official visit to Bissau today, we had an opportunity to review the state of our bilateral relations, and to share concerns on the challenges facing us in the region. I very much appreciate the naming of two roads in my honour, as well as being conferred with the highest honour of Guinea Bissau.

“I am personally grateful to you, your government and the people of this fine country. I believe all of these were possible because of the persevering stand of Nigeria in ensuring that Guinea Bissau remains on the side of Democratic Governance.

“Nigeria’s strong stand through the ECOWAS, in insisting and pushing for the full implementation of the Conakry Peace Agreement by imposing sanctions on 19 individuals,who impeded the implementation of the Conakry Agreement, helped to restore peace that now prevails in Guinea Bissau.

“Guinea Bissau and Nigeria have come a long way. Our cordial relations date back to Guinea Bissau’s liberation struggle from Portugal, when Nigeria supported the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde.

“Nigeria, has on its own, as well as through ECOWAS, intervened at critical periods in the life of this country, making immense direct contributions as well as, by supporting international efforts on the peace process in Guinea Bissau. This fact has further reinforced our relations, enhanced understanding and trust between our two countries.”

The President then congratulated the people of Guinea Bissau for rallying around Abhay, a name he fondly calls “the energetic and visionary President Embalo.”

Buhari further encouraged the people of Bissau-Guineans to support the entrenchment of democratic values in their country, saying, “You should always ensure that the electoral process is conducted in free and fair conditions.”

President Buhari ended his address by assuring President Embalo of the continued disposition of Nigeria towards reinforcing cooperation with Guinea Bissau both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

On his part, the President of Guinea Bissau praised Nigeria for always standing with them in their 20 years of instability.

He said: “You have assisted us with our elections. You have assisted in stabilizing Guinea Bissau. I assure that your support for democracy in this country and the entire subregion is much appreciated by the people, who as you have seen trooped to greet you.”

Embalo further assured Buhari that he would follow in his footsteps in ensuring free and fair elections in his country and leaving on time, when his tenure ends.

He equally thanked the president for assisting the country with 70 doctors, who performedthe dual duties of training the Guineans and performing surgeries in the country without their citizens, having to travel to Portugal.

On the “Amilcar Cabral Award” conferred on the President and the major street named as Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard, Embalo said the two events reflected the most solemn moment of the country and a recognition of the stabilising role the president has beenplaying in the life of his country, as well as the his defence of democracy and its values throughout the subregion.

Embalo promised to re-invite Buhari to commission the new Presidential Villa, now under construction even after leaving office, and the edifice is to be named Muhammadu Buhari Villa.

Nigerian officials that received the country’s merit award were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); the Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Others included the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Matters, Sarki Abba and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

The President had since left Guinea Bissau for Katsina State and is now in Daura, his hometown.