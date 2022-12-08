A’Ibom  to Deliver  128km Road Projects in Oruk Anam Council

Okon Bassey in Uyo



In line with his complete agenda scheme, the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has said more than 128 km road projects would be delivered to the people of Oruk Anam local area of the state before the end of his administration.

The governor gave the assurance at Ikot Ibritam, the headquarters of Oruk Anam local government area yesterday while conducting journalists round various road project sites being embarked by the state government.

Gov. Emmanuel, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, noted that the road projects were at various stages of completion.

He observed that the massively constructed road infrastructure has opened up the area to evacuate it’s agricultural produce within and outside the state.

Ndueso said: “This is the first time in Akwa Ibom state we have a governor executing projects simultaneously in all the local government areas in the state.

In Oruk Anam local government area alone , we have over 128km completed and ongoing road projects . We have 5.1km Martha Udom Emmanuel’s road in Obio Akpa to open up the campus of Akwa Ibom state University linking up the host community of the university.

“There are other intervention projects by the state government in the state University. This includes facilities in the Department of Mass Communication and Faculty of Agriculture.

He said the road project in the institution has also tackled flood menace that ravaged the university before Udom Emmanuel took over as governor in 2015.

Governor Emmanuel also inspected 23.5km Ikot Eka Ideh, Ikot Okoro , Ikot Ibritam road project site which he said was segmented to two contractors while two bridges on the road have been awarded to AMITEK company for speedy completion.

“All the roads have side drains from both sides of the road being the standard of our road projects. The road will bring improved economic activities in the area.

“Some parts of the road are completed especially the axis close to the Oruk Anam council Secretariat.”

The team also inspected 18.95km Ikot Ibritam , Inen Ekeffe , Ikot Akpan Afaha handled by AYF company to ascertain extent of work done .

He explained that the Ikot Akpan Afaha axis of the road has been completed waiting for commissioning .

Other road projects visited during the tour of the the area were 4.94km road at Ikot Ibritam to Ibesit with solar powered street light, phase 3 Abak Nsehe Ikot Ekara which he said is ready for use.

“When people are asking where is the 13 per cent oil derivation windfall ? We would reply them with evidence of landmark projects scattered throughout the 31 local government areas in the state,” he stressed.