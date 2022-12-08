2023: UNUEDO President Urges Nigerians to Vote Wisely, Hold Public Officers Accountable

President of Unuedo Renaissance, a pan-Edo State association of professionals in Nigeria and the diaspora, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, has enjoined Nigerians, particularly the Edo people, to take full advantage of the forthcoming general election cycle.

This, he said, was possible if all eligible voters participate actively, and vote wisely in the presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, 2023, as well as the governorship and state Houses of Assembly on March 11, 2023.

Yakubu also urged the electorate to hold their elected representatives accountable over the next four years, benchmarking their performance against the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of Unuedo, Dr. Celey Okogun, quoted Yakubu as recalling that the goals focus “on jobs for Edo people, affordable primary healthcare, good roads, security of lives and property, guaranteed rights and freedom for our people and lots more.”

The statement also announced plans by Unuedo to capitalise on key milestones to drive home its good governance advocacy anchored on its assessment of SDGs projected for 2030, in what it code-named Edo Desires Ideal Better Life (EDIBLE) over the next 50 months.

EDIBLE, the association continued, simply “means food on the table, jobs for the Edo people, affordable primary healthcare, good roads, security of lives and property, guaranteed rights/freedom from government intimidation and more.”

Specifically, it said EDIBLE is about eliminating poverty; erasing hunger; ensuring good health and well-being; providing quality education; enforcing gender equality; providing clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy, as well as creating decent work and driving economic growth.

Others, it stressed, included increasing industry, innovation, and infrastructure; reducing inequality; mobilising sustainable cities and communities; influencing responsible consumption and production; organising climate action; developing life below water; advancing life on land; guaranteeing peace, justice, and strong institutions in addition to building partnerships for the goals.

In an intriguing co-incidence, Unuedo said the target for attaining the SDGs of 2030 is also the termination of the second term (2023 to 2027 and 2027 to 2031) of Nigeria’s next administration.

There is no better time than now, it continued, for Unuedo Renaissance to start the advocacy project, as it would allow the measurement of the gains by the Edo State against global standards.

Consequently, Yakubu said the association will “embark on educating the Edo people on their rights and obligations within the Nigerian state as enshrined in the Constitution, while also demanding a re-orientation that upholds ethical values and morals that Edo people have become famous for over the centuries.”