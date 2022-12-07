Telecoms connectivity & Travellers Database to eliminate some barriers to intra-African trade – Chuks ANYADUBA

Rwanda Chamber of Tourism hosted the Rwanda Tourism Week from November 26 to December 3, themed “Adopting Innovative Approaches to Boost Intra-Africa Travel as a drive for Tourism Business Recovery.” The event which took place at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village and Kigali Convention Centre in Rwandan capital, is part of the strategies to boost the recovery of tourism in Rwanda and Africa. The event featured over 22 countries in participation particularly from Africa. According to the Director General of Rwanda Chamber of Commerce, Frank Gisha; we are ready to share template of our success stories just to ensure the development of tourism in Africa as well as promote intra Africa trade relations.

The following persons were notable speakers at the Tourism Business forum: The Hon Minister of Tourism and Environment, Kingdom of Eswatini Mr Moses Vilakati, Chairman African Tourism Board, Cuthbert Ncube, Head of Tourism & Conservation Dept, Rwanda Development Board, Arielle Kageruka, DG Rwanda Chamber of Commerce, Frank Gisha Mugisha, Chairman, Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors; Rahim Bhaloo amongst others. The Project Director of Project Tourism Africa; Chuks Anyaduba while speaking at the forum highlighted two major barrier to intra African trade; Telecommunications Connectivity and intra-Africa visa challenges. According to Chuks, If we are talking of eliminating barriers, there should be data base where genuine travellers and tourism stakeholders are being profiled as a one off for visa purposes. Such data can be shared amongst countries. This may be achieved through the instrumentality of the African Union and African Tourism Board.

At the Gala Dinner and Awards Night, Project Tourism Africa founded by Prince Ned Nwoko presented Awards for Tourism Champion to the following persons for their contribution towards the development of tourism in Africa; DG of Rwanda Chamber of Tourism; Frank Gisha, Chairman African Tourism Board; Cuthbert Ncube, others are Rwand Air received by Head of Marketing & Communications: Habba Hadijah and Rwanda Development Board received by Chief Executive Officer; Michaella Rugwizangoga. The award was presented by Project Director, of Project Tourism Africa, Mr Chuks Anyaduba and Nigerian Country Rep for African Tourism Board; Amb Chioma Anyiwo.

Project Tourism is conceptualized by Linas International Limited and jointly promoted by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and International Initiatives for Advancement of SDGs In Africa (IIASDG). According to the Chairman of Project Tourism, Prince Ned Nwoko, it is designed to project the tourism potentials of Africa to attract foreign revenue, promote diversity and give Africans a worthy intra-Africa travel experience. These would be achieved through the following sub-concepts: African Global Road Show, Host Family Scheme, Grassroot Sports Development, the Culture Village and Tour Africa Lottery Project. African Global Road Show and Tour Africa Project is set to be launched across Africa in first quarter of 2023