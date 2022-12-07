Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Urges Stakeholders to Empower Persons with Disabilities​

Funmi OOgundare

Lagos First lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on all stakeholders to continue to embrace initiatives that will empower people with disabilities to contribute positively to the state’s socio-economic development.



Sanwo-Olu​ disclosed this recently at the 2022 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.



“This is the crux of this celebration​ today, which is designed to champion the cause of persons with disabilities, an initiative that has been sustained yearly by the ministry of education.”



She disclosed that the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) keyed into the​ vision and that the first public school with a ramp specially designed for physically challenged students to facilitate ease of their movement had been completed in Ogombo, Ajah.



While commending​ the ministry of education for initiating and sustaining the initiative, she urged Nigerians to “continue to challenge all forms of stereotypes and discrimination against persons living with disabilities. It is our collective duty as a people.”



The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, noted that there “are many policies and practices in the state that​ encourage children with special needs” to succeed.



Awards were given to individuals and organisations in recognition of their support for the growth and development of special education in the state.



