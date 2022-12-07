PDP Chieftain, Supporters Dump Party for APC in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Hamisu Gambo, and his supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) barely 80 days to the 2023 general election.

The defection of Gambo, an elder statesman, a former parliamentarian and kinsman of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, to the APC may not be unconnected to the leadership tussle rocking PDP in the state.

Gambo, who was received into the APC fold by Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Government House, attributed his decision to “the good and purpose-driven leadership” style of the governor.

According to the Danlawan-Katsina, “My decision to join the APC alongside with my supporters was to appreciate the Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s people-oriented policies towards improving the wellbeing of the people in the state.”

Receiving the defectors into the APC fold, Governor Masari urged citizens of the state, especially political leaders and other stakeholders not to allow political differences to divide them.

He added that politics and tribal affiliations should not be dividing factors in the state and the country at large, but rather integrity should be Nigerians’ watchdog.

The governor identified Gambo as an astute politician who can add value to the victory of the APC at both federal and state levels in the forthcoming 2023 general election.