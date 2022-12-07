NJC Reinstates Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia as Judge of Federal High Court

Wale Igbintade

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.

In a circular dated December 5, 2022 titled “Reinstatement of Honourable Justice RN Ofili-Ajumogobia to the Federal High Court Bench”, signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, stated that the reinstatement takes instant effect, and there shall be consequential posting

The 3-paragraph circular reads “Your Lordships are by this Circular letter notified that at the Meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the Council reinstated the Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer.”

“The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering and breach of public trust.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court however discharged Ofili-Ajumogobia while granting her application to quash and dismiss the allegations.

The application to quash was filed and argued by her counsel, Mr. Olawale Akoni (SAN).

Akoni told the Lagos court that the application was sequel to an order of Justice Binta Nyako of Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, which quashed all the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Akoni also told the court that by virtue of the judgment of Justice Nyako delivered on November 28, 2019 in the suit between Ofili-Ajumogobia and NJC, the judge had quashed the council’s report and recommendations, and that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia had been reinstated.

While ruling on the arguments and submissions by the parties, Justice Allagoa said: “I have look at the application. I have also looked into the counter-affidavit of the prosecution, it is not indeed controverting the application. I am satisfied that the application has merit, the prayers sought for are hereby granted as prayed”.