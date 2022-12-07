NEMA to Distribute King Salma Relief Materials to 16,000 IDPs in Eight Borno Camps

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has concluded arrangements for the distribution of relief food items donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to 16,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in eight camps and host communities in Borno State.

According to NEMA’s Head of Press Unit, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, the current donation marks the third that KSrelief food donation will be distributed in the state.

Between 2018 and 2019, KSrelief donated a total of 140,468 baskets of food items that were distributed to the IDPs affected by insurgency in Borno and Yobe States.

Furthermore, in 2021 the Saudi agency donated another set of 16,688 relief food baskets that were distributed also in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara States.

Ezekiel noted that a standard quantity of 16,000 food baskets each comprising a bag of rice (25kg), bag of beans (25kg), masa vita flour (4kg), vegetable oil (2litres), salt (1kg), tomato paste (2kg) and seasoning (0.8kg) would be distributed directly to the 16,000 IDPs at their various locations.

The food items donated by the KSrelief, he said, were 16,000 bags (25kg) of rice; 16,000 bags (25kg) of beans; 16,000 packaged (4kg) of masa vita flour; 16,000 gallons (2 litres) of vegetable oil; 16,000 packaged (1kg) of salt; 16,000 packaged (2kg) tomato paste and 16,000 packaged (0.8kg) seasoning.

In preparation for the food distribution, NEMA has conducted detailed profiling of the target beneficiaries at the identified camps and host communities.

The relief food donation by KSrelief, a humanitarian aid agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a continuation of assistance to assist persons affected by insurgency in Borno State.