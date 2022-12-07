INEC Directs Staff in 774 LGAs to Take Inventory of Uncollected PVCs

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Ahead of the December 12 commencement of collection of Permanent Voters Cards, the Independent National Electoral Commission Commission (INEC), has directed its staff in all its local government offices to take an inventory of all uncollected PVCs.

The Director, Voter Education, Mr Victor Aluko, stated this in a statement, saying the inventory was for registrations that took place between 2011 and 2021 December.

Aluko said this was to enable the commission to get the contact of the voters to pick up their cards and also to enable INEC to generate the PVC issuance register that would be used to issue cards to voters at point of PVC collection.

INEC had last week released dates for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

According to INEC, the PVCs would be collected between Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22, January 2023.

INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said the decision was reached after the meeting of the national commissioners and Resident Electoral commissioners.