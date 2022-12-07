Delta 2023: Dafinone Solicits Votes in Sapele, Flags off Ward-to-Ward Campaign

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, has urged the people of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State to vote all candidates of the party in the 2023 election.

Dafinone made the plea yesterday at Ward 1, 2 and 3 in Saple during his ward-to-ward campaign, assuring them that if elected, he will give the people better representation by ensuring that he brings federal government attention to the plight of the Sapele people.

He said: “When I get to the Senate, I will represent my people with a better portfolio. Since there won’t be rigging in this election, everyone should come out and vote. Our mission is to win the election with a landslide,” adding that the people of Sapele would benefit greatly from an APC-led government both at the federal and state levels.

Dafinone, who is also chairman of the Nigeria Conservative Fund (NCF), while receiving a rousing welcome in the Wards visited, told party supporters that though the Deputy Senate president and APC governorship candidate in the state has done much for the people of the state in terms of projects, “Omo-Agege will do more as a governor,” insisting that a victory for all APC candidates is a vote for more development.

He, therefore, called on the people to deliver their wards for all candidates of the APC, starting from the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to the House of Assembly candidate, Hon Moses Ogodo.

In Ward 2, Chief Tuesday Onoge, a chieftain of the party in the state, while addressing the party faithful, said Sapele LGA is lucky to have a candidate of Dafinone’s profile.

“He is not only qualified, but he has also been successful in all his endeavours. He is not only connected; he is able and experienced,” urging the people to vote for Dafinone and all APC candidates.

Hon Moses Ogodo, the House of Assembly candidate, who also addressed the supporters at Ward 2, said the former NEXIM Bank board member was not only qualified but capable of representing the people of Delta Central effectively.