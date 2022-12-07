Alleged Fraud: Let’s Meet at S’Court, Kano APC Senatorial Candidate Tells EFCC

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Kano Central Senitoral candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura, has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to aligned itself with the enabling laws and follow due process before embarking on any prosecution or arrest.

This was as he asked the Commission to meet him at the Supreme Court having been cleared and pronounced innocent of all allegations by the High Court in Kano State.

The call followed EFCC’s recent declaration to launch a manhunt for the arrest of A.A Zaura, who has been under investigation for an alleged money laundering.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja, Personal Assistant to AA Zaura and spokespersons for his Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Garba, said the EFCC should not let its recent threat to effect an arrest on his principal appearcutting corners to obtain Justice, a move he said was against President Muhammedu Bubari’s principle on the rule of law.

Ibrahim, who said Zaura had no link with the charges brought forward, disclosed that hislegal team, had “since filed a similar petition to the Supreme Court for further hearing on the matter.

Consequently, he demanded that, “In as much as we appreciate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s role on the matter, we appeal for a fair hearing on the matter so that a proper investigation is done so as not to ridicule the process, because of his hard-earned reputation, which was earned through hard work many years now.

“We have seen how great people are made and we also have seen how great institutions collapse for lack of self-evaluation, our only appeal to the EFCC is that they should meet us at the Supreme Court to test the law to avert infractions.

“Our principal is not evading court procedures but we appeal to a section of the media not to be biased on this matter. We urged them to please take a step further in asking the right questions so that facts can be established before rushing to the press.”

He concluded by “advising EFCC to reduce media showcase and focus on its Constitutional mandate as Zaura’s appeal was pending before the Supreme Court”, more so that “the arraignment has been further adjourned to 30th January 2023.