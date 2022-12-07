25 Bag First Class Honours at Al-Hikmah Varsity Convocation

. Anchor varsity records 38 first class graduands

The Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has announced that 25 graduates of the institution would be awarded First Class Honours while 362 graduates obtain Second Class Upper Division Honours during the oncoming 12th convocation ceremony of the university.

Meanwhile, as Anchor University, Lagos, prepares to hold its combined convocation ceremony for the 2021/2022 academic session, it has announced that 38 students will be graduating with first class honours degree from various faculties.

Al-Hikma University is an Islamic faith based tertiary institution in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The convocation ceremony would hold on Saturday at the main campus of the institution at the Adewole area of Ilorin.

Yusuf said yesterday at a press conference on the 12th convocation ceremony that “about 566 graduates obtained Second Class Lower Honours while 94 graduates obtained Third Class Honours.”

He attributed the feat to the availability of qualified lecturers and students who are committed to their academic excellence.

He added that “the development has also showed the commitment of the management cadre to the vision and mission of the university since it was established almost twelve years ago.

The vice chancellor also said that “the management of the institution has commenced gradual movement of two faculties: Education and Management Sciences to Atere main campus as from the current academic session.

“Currently, the university management has put in place adequate logistics meant to facilitate the movement including transportation, fencing, accommodation, water supply among others.”

He pointed out that “as part of improving food security in the country, the university’s management has embarked on large scale crop production, animal husbandry and poultry at faculty of Agriculture in Igbaja Campus of the institution.

These giant strides have yielded positive results and would go a long way in bringing food to the doorsteps of the rural populace and the entire people of the state and the country in general.”

He also said that the university would serve as a front runner in the national and international educational development to bring the university into world map.

Yusuf also pledged the commitment of the institution’s management towards making the institution as one of the leading university in the country and outside world.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, yesterday called on the government to regulate university education in the country through its agency such as Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Universities Commission (NUC), saying when empowered and are given the necessary moral and financial support, the Nigerian education system will move forward.

Bandele, who made the call while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the convocation ceremony scheduled for December 8 and 9 at the school premises, expressed concern that the bane of any society is when politics is allowed to drive education.

According to him, “That is why mostly, when most academic unions want to go on strike, they strategise close to election periods. But if there is no interference with the commissions and agencies, and the government knows that they have agreement with the unions, there will be peace and progress in the sector.”

The VC, however, expressed concern about the scarcity of efficient labour in the country, saying it has been replaced with the search for quick riches with labour.

He said: “The situation today where students think of cheating in competitive examinations instead of labouring to succeed is scary. It has become so bad that parents now aid and abet their children to cheat or buy scores for admission purposes. It is as bad as that in our present degenerated society.”

He advised staff and students of the institution to live gainful lives as they are climbing up their career ladder, saying there are wide ranges of opportunities for them, especially in this digital age.

Bandele added: “Many students come to the university and live their lives without thinking of securing the gainful opportunities that await them. Some are lazy, while others remain lackadaisical about their studies. Many staff members also loaf around instead of focusing on personal discipline and desire to excel in life. Do not wait until the golden opportunities sneak away from you; secure it and enjoy the benefit that accrues from gainful life and lifestyles.”

The convocation lecture titled: ‘Building a Culture of Entrepreneurship as Panacea for Youth Unemployment’, is scheduled for December 8, which will be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu.