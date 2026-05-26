Adebayo: Tinubu Would Be Impeached in Another Country Over Contract Remarks

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has accused President Bola Tinubu of promoting conflict of interest in government, alleging that the president publicly admitted awarding contracts to business associates.

Adebayo said such conduct would amount to an impeachable offence in more accountable democracies.

Speaking during a televised interview, the SDP standard-bearer criticised what he described as the collapse of transparency and accountability in public procurement under the current administration.

According to him, one of the major problems in Nigeria is that political office holders now double as contractors and business partners of those benefiting from government projects.

“It is not me, it is President Tinubu himself in Lagos, here in front of camera, who said that the businessman I’m giving this contract to is my business partner, and we are going to do a lot of business together,” Adebayo alleged.

“In another country, he would be impeached on the spot.”

The former presidential candidate argued that governance must be separated from private business interests, insisting that public funds should only be managed in line with constitutional provisions.

He accused the Tinubu administration of failing to comply with due process in the management of government revenue and appropriation.

“If you are to touch government money, which is public money, you must comply with Section 162 of the Constitution,” he said.

Adebayo further alleged that trillions of naira had been spent by the current administration without proper accountability.

“At the end of the day, trillions have gone, none of the projects is being accounted for, and every category of revenue is being abused,” he claimed.

The SDP chieftain maintained that the alleged abuse of procurement procedures was part of a broader governance failure that had worsened corruption and economic hardship in the country.

He said his party would enforce stricter standards of accountability if voted into office in 2027.

“We would deviate from that,” he said, referring to the alleged practice of government officials doing business with associates while in office.

Adebayo also renewed his criticism of the Tinubu administration’s economic policies, saying he warned Nigerians during the 2023 election that the government’s approach would weaken purchasing power and deepen hardship.

“I said President Tinubu’s policies would ruin the economy and ruin purchasing power for the people,” he stated.

He argued that Nigerians could no longer survive on legitimate income because of the state of the economy.

“No matter how much your organisation pays you in Nigeria, you cannot earn an honest living,” he said.

The SDP presidential candidate said his administration would focus on constitutional governance, transparency in public spending, healthcare, education and policies aimed at restoring economic stability and improving citizens’ welfare.

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