Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Kogi Assembly Candidate, Two Others

Wale Igbintade



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ismaila Yusuf Atumey, and two others before the Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged N1,403,343,400.00 hacking fraud.

Atumeyi was arraigned alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic, and Abdulmalik Salau.

Atumeyi is the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the NNPP for Ankpa 11 Constituency.

The EFCC, through its counsel Mr. Rotimi Oyrdepo, SAN, preferred an 18-count charge bordering on concealment of proceeds of fraud, money laundering and cybercrime against the defendants before Justice Tijjani Ringim.

Addressing the court, Oyedepo told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between August and October, 2022 in Lagos. He stated that the Defendants conspired to directly conceal the N1.4 billion in the account of Fav Oil and Gas Limited, “which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

The defendants were alleged to have laundered the money in tranches of N100million, $480,000, N12.5million, N7million, N9million, N7m, N12m, N8m, $140,000 and N326,400,000.

Specifically, they were alleged to have acquired a N12.5 million black Mercedes Benz C300, N7 million BMW 3 Series, N9million Black Range Rover, N7 million Toyota Hilux 2014 upgraded to 2021, N12 million Black BMW SURXI 2016 and N8m White Toyota Hilux 2010 and N10 million White Toyota Hilux.

The court also heard that they allegedly directly transferred N80 million to Frank Maya Integrated Ventures, acquired a property known as N0.8, Grace Crescent, EFAB Queens Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja, concealed $140,000 and N326,400,000 in a Black Escalade SUV.

He prayed the court for an accelerated hearing of the case, disclosing that the anti-graft agency intends to call six witnesses against the defendants.

When the charges were read to them, all the Defendants pleaded not guilty.

After taking bail applications by their counsel, Mr. Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, and counter arguments by Oyedepo, Justice Ringim adjourned till Tuesday for ruling.