Adriano Faces Divorce, 24 Days after Marriage Due World Cup 

Former Brazil star Adriano has reportedly split from his wife Micaela Mesquita after just 24 days of marriage because he ‘disappeared for two days to watch the World Cup’.

The 40-year-old, who is said to have splashed out £13,000 on 18 prostitutes to cope with the disappointment of his failed transfer to French side Le Havre in 2015, tied the knot last month.

The couple had initially planned to get married on November 30 but decided to move the wedding forward and shared pictures of themselves signing official papers on Instagram.

However, there is said to be trouble in paradise. According to Extra, the couple have broken up following a row over the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Adriano reportedly drove to Vila Cruzeiro, a district of Rio de Janeiro, to meet up with his friends to watch Brazil play Switzerland.

The former Inter Milan, Parma, Roma, Corinthians and Flamego star is said to have spent two days in Vila Cruzeiro, where he grew up, before returning home to Mesquita.

According to reports, Mesquita and Adriano argued about his whereabouts during that period and broke up as a result of their row.

Mesquita has deleted all of her Instagram photos with Adriano – just weeks after walking down the aisle to marry the 40-year-old.

The pair also cancelled a pre-arranged celebration with their family and friends over the weekend following their shock split.

However, there may still be hope for the couple as they have a history of breaking up and getting back together. They have split up and reunited five times before.

Adriano retired from football in 2016 after falling out of love with the game following his father’s death.

He spent several years at Inter Milan and won four Serie A titles with the Italian giants. He also scored 27 goals in 48 games for Brazil.

One of his most famous goals came in the 2004 Copa America final against Argentina – which Brazil won 4-2 on penalties.