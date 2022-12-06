136 Graduating  Students of OAU Bag First Class Honours 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire yesterday disclosed that 130 graduates of the university have Obtained First Class (Honours), while 1,323 made 2nd class (Honours, Upper Division) respectively.

Prof. Bamire stated this during a press conference addressed to mark the 46th Convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled for December 7 to 10 which was held at the school auditorium in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The university don hinted that 1,991 graduated with 2nd class (Honours, Lower division) while 636 graduated with 3rd class (Honours), and 34 graduands are on a pass category.

Prof. Bamire said a total of 5,852 graduands out of which 4,114 graduands were in Bachelor degrees, classified.

According to him the Bachelor degrees, unclassified, comprises graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry.

The VC hinted that graduands from Centre and Distance Learning also fall within this category.

He said: “In this group, we have seven graduands who have Pass with Honours, while 28 falls within Pass with Distinction. 444 made it under Pass with Credit and 486 are with Pass. In these make us to have 965 under this unclassified category.

“For the postgraduate graduands, we have 17 under postgraduate Diploma, 403 under Professional Masters and 200 under Master with Research Thesis. While we have 20 under Masters of Philosophy, the total number of our Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) graduands is 61. In all, we have 712 graduands under this category.

“May I also inform you that non-degree Diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education, are as follow: We have two with Distinction, 25 with upper credit and 34 with lower credit.

Professor Bamire said OAU places much premium on the welfare, success and progress of our students. “Hence, the urgent need to graduate our students whose results have been approved by the University Senate, almost immediately after the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).