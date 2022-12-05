UDUTH to Commence Kidney Transplant Next Year

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, (UDUTH) Sokoto is to begin kidney transplant next year.

The Director, Institute of Urology and Nephrology of the university, Professor Isma’ila Mungandi disclosed this at the opening ceremony of instructional course on Basic Laparoscopic surgery on Wednesday.

“We have all the facilities required for kidney transplant in our theater.

“We are collaborating with Urology and Nephrology Centre of Mansoura University in Egypt. We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“So we are going to visit them to consolidate and also have a refresher training for two months so that we understand their protocols and when they join us we will be able to operate seamlessly in Sokoto. Hopefully in 2023, another major development will be availability of kidney transplant in the hospital,” he said

Professor Mungadi noted that over the last year, the centre had operated on 50 individuals suffering from kidney stones, Ureteric stone, prostrate and several intersex cases which involved complex reconstruction.

“So this is part of our efforts in addressing medical tourism. Because these individuals would have gone outside the country for treatment,” he said.

Speaking on the training, he said that Laparoscopic surgery is a minimal access and key-hole surgery that cuts across disciplines of surgery and gynaecology.

“It is characterized by minimal invasiveness, short hospital stay and excellent outcome,” he said.

He explained that, the centre which was upgraded to Tetfund centre of excellence would conduct the training in collaboration with the department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology of the university as live animal models would be used for practical.

He said some of their challenges include lack of Intensive Care Unit, wards and accommodation for their clients.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner of Health, Ali Inname; Vice Chancellor of the university and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, commended the centre for the successes so far recorded since its establishment in 2014