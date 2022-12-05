NDDC Takes Campaign against Cultism, Drug Abuse to Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has taken its campaign against drug abuse and cultism to schools and other stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State.

The campaign, which was revived by the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, was intended to sustain the peace in the region by sensitising youths especially secondary school students on the dangers of cultism and drug abuse.

Speaking during the one-day campaign in Uyo, at the weekend, tagged, “the Dangers of Drug Abuse and Cultism,” Audu-Ohwavborua, said the two vices were destroying the promising future of the young generation.

Audu-Ohwavboua, who was represented by the Director of Youths and Sports, NDDC, Mr. Offiong Ephraim, said youths must flee from the twin challenge of cultism and drug abuse to enable them contribute to development.

Addressing the youths, the NDDC boss said: “We decided to embark on this campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones and tell them why they should not indulge in drug abuse.

“The problems associated with drug abuse are so enormous to quantify. We all know that even in our society people are not sure of their safety because cult activities are everywhere.

“After this seminar, if anyone approaches you to join cultism or indulge in drug abuse you should be able to say ‘no’ because of the dangers that go with these vices.

“So many people have gone haywire even mad, because of drug abuse and cultism will not allow you to concentrate on your studies because if you are a member of any cult group you may likely drop out of school.”

Audu-Ohwavborua, who shared 100 educational materials, including tabs and bags to students, urged them to become ambassadors and advocates of anti-cultism and drug abuse in their respective schools to help their colleagues shun such practices.

He urged the students to help report anybody with drug-related problems to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) or the Narcotic Unit of the commission to help in rehabilitating the victim.

Speaking on the effects of drug abuse and cultism on youths and students, the Akwa Ibom State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Obot Bassey, asked students to avoid receiving gifts from strangers disclosing that edible gifts might be soaked in drugs.

On his part, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, said drug abuse and cultism were interrelated and could lead an individual to commit heinous crimes punishable by law.

He urged the students to avoid joining bad gangs and focus on their studies for better tomorrow instead of weeping in prison due to wrong decisions.

One of the students, Mr. Israel Udoh, who came from the Government Technical College, Uyo thanked the NDDC boss for the programme and promised to be an agent of positive change in his school.

Also, Praise Amos of Community Secondary School, Oruk Anam LGA, said she learnt why she should refrain from drug abuse and cultism, adding that she would help others to also stand against such acts.