Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Re-election Campaign, Promises Not to Take People for Granted

Segun James

Many parts of Lagos State were shut down yesterday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commenced his re-election campaign amid fanfare, with people from all walks of life trooping in their thousands to welcome him.



Sanwo-Olu, who arrived Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, the campaign venue, some minutes before 11am, went around the stadium to receive cheers from the crowd, even as the entire Lagos Island area of the event was totally at standstill.

The elated governor told the people that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would not take their support for granted, saying a lot more would be done in terms of development for Greater Lagos to continue to rise.



Reacting to the massive turnout, Sanwo-Olu said the vast attendance further confirmed the strength of APC as the only party of choice in the state.

Clad in branded yellow shirts and Ankara brocade, the crowd dominated the city centre in a political carnival.



The governor mounted the rostrum to seek the mandate of the people of the state for another term in office, saying the “Greater Lagos” he promised at the inception of his administration could now be visualised, given the achievements recorded during his first term.

Sanwo-Olu said the last three and half years had been challenging for his administration, pointing out that his government traversed difficult terrains to deliver on its development objectives.



“I greet you all, our supporters. Truly, this is the day the Lord has chosen. We are happy God has given us good health. I’m happy for you to have come out in large numbers.



“Just last week, you came out in large numbers to witness the presidential rally. I want to thank you, friends, supporters and well-wishers. You have come out again today to show love and commitment.

“In Lagos, it is only APC that is in charge and we won’t take you for granted. This is why my appreciation goes to every one of you.

“It’s been an impressive three and a half years together with my deputy and the Lagos Assembly. It was a time we saw a global pandemic, but we continue to remain resolute. We have all come out stronger.”



The governor said Lagos was rising because of the achievements and the THEMES agenda.

“You have seen rails in Lagos, which you have not seen in about 40 to 50 years ago. It has been completed; we will be handing it over. You have seen new ferries; we now have up to 17 ferries. You have seen the completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“You have seen the construction of roads in Epe, regional roads, Ikorodo, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Ajeromi, Ifako-Ijaiye, Somolu and in every part of the State. It is about purposeful governance.



“You have seen the clearing of drains and over 200 drainages are being constructed. Over 1,000 new classrooms have been constructed, and over 1,000 school projects were done. Lagos had witnessed about 42 per cent performance in WAEC but today; we have about 82 to 83 per cent performance,” he explained.

The governor, therefore, stated that, “Greater Lagos Rising,’ because we still have a lot to do. You have to deliver votes to all our candidates.”



Sanwo-Olu also said the fact that Lagos State was not submerged by the flood that recently ravaged many parts of the country despite the fact that the state is less than two metres above the sea level was not a fluke, saying his administration took proactive measures to avert the disaster.

He urged them to re-elect him, the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party for continuous and efficient service delivery.



In his welcome address, the Chairman of APC in Lagos State, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said the party had been the ruling party in the state since the advent of democratic governance in the country, promising the electorate that the party would not disappoint them.

Director General of Lagos APC Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, said the party would have no problem taking its campaign to the electorate, given the “exceptional” performance of the party’s governorship candidate.



Solomon said the second coming of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat would bring the state to new heights of development and prosperity.

On his part, the Leader of Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said: “The combination of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat is the best a democratic society can get in delivering results of good governance. Anyone who wants the development of Lagos to continue, Sanwo-Olu must be allowed to continue the good work he started.”