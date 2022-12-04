Obasanjo in Closed-door Meeting with Okowa, Tambuwal, Lamido, Others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; Delta State Governor and vice presidential of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, and former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.



THISDAY gathered that the meeting was held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not immediately known, a close source at the meeting informed THISDAY that it centred on state of the nation and the 2023 general election.



The former governors at the meeting were generally referred to as ‘Obasanjo Boys’ when the former president was in power.

THISDAY could not ascertain if the meeting was an attempt to get Obasanjo to support his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar.