Dancing Time is over, It’s Time to Get Serious for Gov. Adeleke

For any sensible individual, the period before exams is always sober and only after victory is guaranteed from doing very well is there a celebration. Osun State’s new governor, Ademola Adeleke is one of the most sensible individuals in power right now, and he knows that the time has come to put his hands on the plough. Thus, even though he is known for his dancing skills, it is almost certain that Governor Adeleke will put those skills aside for now until he makes some very big accomplishments.

Few people can compare to him right now. For as long as some have known him, he has wanted to be governor. Now that that dream has seen daylight, Adeleke’s true intentions for the people of Osun State will also soon see daylight. Whether or not Adeleke will do all that he promised to the people and thus sustain their trust in him is something that we will now begin to see.

Although Adeleke was just sworn in, one can say that his popularity has already eclipsed some of his predecessors. The contest over who won the July 16 governorship election has raised his value to the Osun people even further. This is even before his five-point promises: that he would look after public workers; that he would strengthen Osun’s economy through business loans to serious people; that he would ensure the operation of a home-grown infrastructural policy; that he would implement people-focused social policy through skill-based education; and that he would guarantee affordable health care, job provision, security, and all the many other good things one expects of a governor.

The time has now come for Adeleke to show the people the stuff he is made of, and because nobody is interested in a dancing governor, Adeleke’s show of grace begins with his commitment to his people.