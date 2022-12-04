Bernard Okoma’s Management Company to Develop New Artistes 

By Rebecca Ejifoma





From Nollywood to talent management, there is much you don’t know about Bernard Okoma. His passion for the entertainment business as one who manages top celebrities like Emmanuella, Mark Angel and (The Mark Angel Comedy Crew), Funnybone, and Kolaboy among others, has grown in leaps and bounds.

Today, he is on the quest to develop new talents in the Showbiz industry.

“As I grew older, I realised that I harboured a strong passion for show business,” says Okoma, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Ibadan. “Couple that with the fact that acting came naturally to me and it didn’t take much brainstorming to decide that this was what I wanted to do with my life.”

On his new plans for artistes under his management, Okoma announced that he is currently promoting an EP ‘Kola’ from the East by Kolaboy, a sensational act under his management. “I have quite a few other projects I’m working on behind the scenes which will all be unveiled in due time. I have other plans to help develop new artistes that will change the narrative soon.”

Indeed, Okoma has built his management career by understanding the nitty-gritty of the entertainment terrain which has made him rise to fame.

“It has been a tough journey so far because the brand grew from zero to its present position and is still moving. I thank God so far,” he says.

While recalling his track record, Okoma cited the parlance that things become clearer when you know yourself, hence, his decision to shelve his other ambitions in pursuit of acting instead.

He went down memory lane. “I was an army brat and my family lived in the military cantonment at Ikeja. As a kid living in such a condition, you don’t usually get what you want except what is handed out to you.”