We Won’t Rest Till Our Borders are Completely Secured, Says Idris

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that it will not rest on its oars at ensuring that the nation’s vast borders are completely secured.

The Comptroller General of the service, Isah Jere Idris, stated this yesterday at the passing out parade of the maiden Nigeria Immigration Service Women Armed Squad Training in Ahoada, Rivers State.

The CG noted that as a stakeholder in the nation’s security, NIS had re-jigged its fight against terrorism, trans border crimes and other emerging security threats in the country.

He said the Service would continue training and other capacity building programmes within and outside the country to broaden the knowledge of officers and equip them to deliver on its mandate.

The NIS Comptroller General advised the newly trained female officers to be focused and disciplined in carrying out their assigned duties.

About 61 female officers were trained on weapon handling, combat craft, border security, counter terrorism techniques and intelligence gathering.

