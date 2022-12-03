Maxus Autos Berths at Mikano Motors

One of Nigeria’s fastest growing automotive companies- Mikano International’s Motors division- has introduced what it aptly named Maxus Auto brand into Nigeria’s auto market.

The latest addition to Mikano Motors includes the Maxus T60 pickup- premium and standard- that is poised to be the preferred piece of machinery in the Nigerian light truck segment. Here’s why: the Maxus T60 is a descendant of Leyland, the British top auto company/brand, it runs on Mitsubishi engine, all these additions were infused purposely for Nigeria’s environment, particularly the vehicle’s ground clearance. The vehicle is tough, gritty, elegant, and can take on all terrains effortlessly. The experience is exciting and unforgettable, as the fine piece of machinery sprang to life at the Kuramo beach axis of Eko Atlantic City, an equally iconic community being built on a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean.

It joins the ZNA (Rich6) and Geely brands, in an exclusive partnership with Mikano International.

Born in 1896, Maxus Autos epitomises the positive benefits of a British heritage, having begun in the UK in 1896 under the ‘Leyland’ marque with the production of commercial vehicles. Subsequently, the company expanded its line-up to include passenger vehicles and a wider array of commercial vehicles such as buses, delivery vans, etc. By then, the name had evolved to Leyland Daf Vans (LDV)’, through mergers.

LDV-Maxus has become one of Europe’s most recognizable and reliable brands for commercial vehicles and in 2010, the brand was acquired by China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motors- a Fortune 500 company which owns several of the largest auto brands in the world’s largest automotive market- China,. SAIC also has long term joint venture partnerships with Volkswagen (Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi) and General Motors (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac).

With the powerful global support from SAIC, the Maxus brand is a success story across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and many others. The brand retains the LDV-Maxus name for the UK, Australian and New Zealand markets where it remains the top selling Chinese automotive brand.

In Africa, the Maxus brand is already making waves, most especially in Ivory Coast where it has gained vast popularity.

Now, Nigerians are set to enjoy the durability and reliability the mid- size pickup truck with advanced technology and an intelligent operating system offers, for their personal and business needs. The T60 comes in 3 gasoline variations; Comfort, Elite and Luxury with Manual and Automatic options. The Mitsubishi powered engines are available in 2.4L or 2.0T, with a Borg- Warner 4WD system and other parts supplied by International Fortune 500 global companies.

At the launch event at Mikano Motors flagship showroom in VI, Ralph Haidar, GM- Mikano Motors, stated that “We at Mikano Motors are excited about welcoming the Maxus Brand into our fold”, describing Maxus Autos as “a brand with great potential to become a market leader.”

Haidar additionally stated that, like the other brands under Mikano Motors, the Maxus T60 – will be assembled locally at Mikano Motors’ auto- assembly plant located in their Karameh Industrial City in Ogun State.

Interestingly, Mr. Haidar shared that the Maxus T60 is the only Chinese pick- up vehicle permitted to be sold in European markets like Spain and Italy and also is the first Chinese-manufactured utility pick-up truck to score 5 stars on the Australian ANCAP rating. He extolled the tried and tested strength, durability and quality of the T60 and announced that they would be on sale for the yuletide season from 15.9million naira, till DEC, 31ST 2022.

The National Sales Manager for Mikano Motors; Chijioke Mbonu added that “from Mikano Motors, theT60 offers a 5-year/ 130,000km warranty- the highest warranty offer for any pick-up brand in the Nigerian auto industry”. He added that this warranty and the Maxus brand legacy has led to impressive pre- launch sales figures, stating that “over 150 units had already been sold to state governments and private sector fleet purchases”.

According to Mbonu, the T-60 is the first of many remarkable vehicles to expect from the Maxus brand, going further to state that the Maxus brand embodies “technology, innovation and transformation, continually working to provide top- of- the line auto products and mobility services.”

Following the official reveal in the Mikano Motors showroom, guests, including Nollywood stars, Jemima Osunde and Akah Nnanni and car enthusiasts, Ladi Okunola of SuperCars of Nigeria, Akpovire Okugbere of Car Continent and Dionette Ezimorah of RideWith Miee as well as esteemed members of the press, were chauffeured to the site of the test drive activity on the shores of the prestigious Eko Atlantic City. Here, on the sand dunes, the T60 was put to the test by all and sundry and impressively proved its mettle with little or no effort, showcasing the strength of its McPherson suspension system and the Bosch electronic stability control system.

Experiencing the 4WD is not only for use as a dependable functional utility truck for heavy carrying and loading, but also a thrill seekers dream! Under the Mikano Motors banner, the Maxus Autos will join Geely and ZNA to offer the best warranty and world- class after- sales services to all customers, providing an efficient and pocket- friendly alternative with better value and peace of mind to all customers. Their theme is: Drive to the Max.